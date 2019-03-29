Maher: If Trump Camp’s Actions Don’t ‘Add Up to Collusion,’ ‘Then the Law Is Wrong’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that if the Trump campaign’s actions don’t amount to collusion, “Then the law is wrong.”

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said, “The thing that Bob Mueller found, is that, based on the criminal statutes, he could not prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, presumably, that there was a conspiracy before the fact, an agreement, a meeting of the minds, about doing those bad things.”

Bharara added that the Trump camp did things that were wrong, but that a prosecutor’s job is “narrow.”

Maher responded, “Then the law is wrong. If all that doesn’t add up to collusion, then the law is f*cked up.”

