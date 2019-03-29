MSNBC’s Deutsch: Trump ‘One of the Most Repulsive Physically Looking Human Beings I’ve Ever Seen’

In response to President Donald Trump calling Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “pencil neck,” MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch on “Morning Joe” slammed the president’s appearance, calling him “one of the most repulsive physically human beings” he has ever seen.

“When he started with the ‘pencil neck’ Adam Schiff, it reminds me, and it’s just — sometimes we laugh. And I’ve said this before on the show, he’s just disgusting to look at,” Deutsch said Friday. “He’s obese. I wish we could put out that picture of him from behind, playing tennis or playing golf. He’s one of the [most] repulsive physically looking human I’ve ever seen. And yet — ”

Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski interrupted Deutsch, chastising him for his remarks.

“OK, OK, Donny. No, no, no,” Scarborough said. “Let’s let him talk that way.”

“This is just not unnecessary,” Brzezinski added during the crosstalk.

Deutsch defended himself, saying, “Joe, but it’s important. That’s what a bully does. He makes fun of people’s physical imperfections. It’s ironic.”

