Brooks: ‘A Lot of People Got Out Ahead of the Evidence’ on Collusion – Trump Isn’t Exonerated

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that many people “got out ahead of the evidence” and falsely claimed that there was collusion with Russia, and that it’s false for President Trump to claim he’s exonerated.

Brooks said, “[A] lot of people got out ahead of the evidence and claimed there was collusion and claimed there — he was an agent, that he had betrayed the country. And they did their cause great harm. Because they allowed Donald Trump to say, see, they’re wrong. And they were wrong.”

He added, “For Donald Trump to claim that he’s therefore exonerated is the exact opposite of the truth.”

