Brooks: ‘Something of a Mystery’ Why Trump Thinks Turning to Health Care Is Wise

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that it’s “something of a mystery” why President Trump thinks pivoting to health care is a good idea.

Brooks remarked that Republicans will become the party of health care, “After he’s the president of humility and modesty.”

He added that Republicans, “could come up with a plan, which would be a good thing to do. But why Donald Trump thinks this is the right move for him or for his party is something of a mystery. And it’s always an error, I think, with the president to try to divine his motives and his strategy. Because there’s usually no — nothing back there. It’s just things coming out.”

