Giuliani on Mueller Report: ‘If They Can Put It Out Legally, Put Out All of It’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani stated if the entire Mueller report can be released legally, “put out all of it.”

Giuliani said, “As far as I’m concerned, if they can put it out legally, put out all of it.”

Giuliani further criticized the April 2 deadline set by Democrats in Congress to release the report, stating, “You cannot disclose grand jury material. It is a crime. Now, they can say April 2, but Bill Barr and Rod Rosenstein are not going to jail because they have an unrealistic deadline. So, they may have to go to court and get a court order.”

