Pirro Calls for Alleged Anti-Trump Conspirators to Face ‘True Justice’ — ‘Behind the Bars Justice’

Saturday during the “Opening Statement” segment of her Fox News Channel program, Jeanine Pirro argued it was time for those that brought on the calls for an investigation into alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government should be held to account.

Pirro named former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI agent Peter Strzok as those that should face scrutiny for setting up a special counsel probe that Pirro likened to a coup.

“When someone lies to you, you just say, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’ll get over it,'” Pirro, the host of FNC’s “Justice,” said. “Well, that not how our system works. There has to be accountability. There has to be a consequence because the president himself said, ‘This should never happen again.’ I can guarantee you it will happen again unless we make an example of the traitorous, treasonous group that accused Donald Trump of being an agent of the Russian government. And as they spewed their hate, I want to know who the unmasking? Who did the leaking?”

“And if we don’t have a consequence of the highest level of government are not held responsible for this then it is a blueprint for a future effort to overthrow the government,” she continued. “Don’t be satisfied with the Mueller report. This is bound to happen again because these arrogant, lying, condescending, leaking haters of you and me and the America that doesn’t have power are going to do it again unless we stop them. And the only way to stop them is with justice — true justice, and that is behind the bars justice.”

