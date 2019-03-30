Robert De Niro Returns to SNL for Cold Open to React to Mueller Report Findings

During this weekend’s broadcast of “Saturday Night Live,” Robert De Niro made a return appearance as Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr summarized Mueller’s report, sharing the conclusion there was no evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.

In the sketch, De Niro appears as Mueller with findings interpreted by Barr, played by Aidy Bryant, with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani.

