Swalwell: If Barr Won’t Release Unredacted Mueller Report, ‘We’ll Subpoena It’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Intelligence Committee and House Judiciary Committee member Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that if Attorney General William Barr will not release the complete, unredacted Mueller report, “we’ll subpoena it.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “If William Barr refuses to release it in full and unredacted, will the Democratic leadership subpoena it? Will Adam Schiff subpoena it?”

Swalwell responded, “Yes. The president is outnumbered now, in that the voters gave us a balance of power over these abuses of power. They gave us that subpoena power this past November. So, we’ll subpoena it. But we’re also confident that, if we have to go to the courts, that, because of the judicial precedent that already exists through the Watergate litigation, that that’s also on our side, too.”

