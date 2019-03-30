Watch: SNL Mocks Jussie Smollett Fallout

This weekend’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” took aim at the controversy surrounding FOX’s “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who alleged an act late one night in Chicago.

A grand jury indicted Smollett on multiple counts regarding what law enforcement charged was a false report, but the charges were later dropped by the Cook County, IL state’s attorney.

The sketch imagined the producers of “Empire” meeting with Smollett in the wake of the incident, who once again was claiming to be a victim of an attack.

“Guys, you are not going to believe what just happened to me,” Redd’s Smollett said.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor