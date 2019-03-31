Conway: Biden ‘Has a Big Problem’ Following Allegation of Inappropriate Touching, Kissing

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway warned former Vice President Joe Biden “has a big problem” after former Nevada State Assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D) accused him of inappropriately touching and kissing her at a campaign rally in 2014.

Conway said, “And I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes. His party calls it completely inappropriate.”

She added, “It’s quite bold for her to go up against the highest levels of her own political party.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN