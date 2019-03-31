Durbin: Biden Allegations Should Be Taken ‘Seriously and with Respect’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) weighed in on former Nevada lawmaker Lucy Flores’ accusations that former Vice President Joe Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her in 2014.

Partial transcript as follows:

DURBIN: Well I can tell you that Joe Biden is a friend and a seasoned veteran when it comes to political campaigns. I know nothing about the allegations that i also read this morning as well, I think all of us should take such allegations seriously and with respect. I took Joe Biden’s statement to say just that exactly. So yes, I think he’s ready if that’s his decision to move forward in this presidential campaign.We have a spirited field of 15 or 16 candidates —

TODD: So this isn’t disqualifying?

DURBIN: Certainly one allegation is not disqualifying, but it should be taken seriously.