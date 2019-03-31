Durbin: Trump Claiming He Will Close the Border ‘Is a Totally Unrealistic Boast’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called President Donald Trump’s threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border “a totally unrealistic boast.”

Durbin said, “Let me tell you the first thing we ought to do — and this administration which was the author of the zero-tolerance policy removing over 2,800 toddlers, infants, and children from their parents with no tracing of where they were being sent so they could be returned— the first thing we need to do is to meet the humanitarian needs at the border. Instead of building fences two or three years in the future by taking money from the partner defense, focus on facilities to serve the families, so there aren’t children who are hurt and dying as a result of this situation. Then look at the big picture.”

He added, “When the president says he’s going to close the border, that is a totally unrealistic boast on his part. What we need to do is focus on what’s happening in Central America where three countries are disassembling before our eyes and people are desperately coming to the United States. The president’s cutting off aid to these countries will not solve that problem.”

