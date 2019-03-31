FNC’s Wallace to Conway: Trump Claim of Total Exoneration: ‘Just Isn’t True’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace decried White House counselor Kellyanne Conway President Donald Trump claim that special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report totally exonerated him, adding that it was “not true.”

Wallace played a clip of Trump saying, “The special counsel completed its report and found no collusion and no obstruction, total exoneration, complete vindication.”

Wallace asked, “Now the special counsel cleared the president on collusion, absolutely no question about it. But he especially did not clear him on the question of obstruction, so why is the president telling Americans something that is not true?”

Conway answered,”Well the Barr memo talks about no obstructive conduct. It also says something— I don’t think it’s enough coverage, which answers her question apart, Chris, which is also nobody in the Department of Justice felt like the investigation was interfered with, that Mr. Mueller couldn’t do the job he wanted to do.”

Wallace said, “Kellyanne, I’m asking you specifically about obstruction and I don’t mean to interrupt but I do want to keep you on point. Here is the summary that Attorney General Barr sent to Congress about the issue of obstruction. I want to put it up on the screen. This is Barr summarizing the special counsel, ‘For each of the relevant actions investigated, the reports they found evidence on both sides of the question, the special counsel states that while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime obstruction, it also does not exonerate him.’ So when the president says that its total exoneration on obstruction, Kellyanne, that’s just not true.”

Conway said, “Well the president is probably comparing that report, and the ultimate conclusions of no conspiracy, no collusion, no contact with any Russian at a campaign that I managed into its final successful phases, and have always been offended that anyone would think that we would cheat lie steal or talk to any Russians, that’s ridiculous and always was.”

