Klobuchar: I Will Not Accept Trump Did Not Collude with Russia Until We See Mueller Report

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she would not accept the findings that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

That was the conclusion stated in Attorney General William Barr’s four-page letter summarizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Klobuchar said she was reserving judgment until she saw the full report.

Guest host Jonathan Karl asked, “Certainly a much more to learn but we do know directly from Mueller, his words, quoted exactly, he found ‘No evidence of a conspiracy between members of the campaign or the president and the Russia government,’ Do you accept that conclusion? Fully understanding you want to see much more. Do you accept that conclusion from the special counsel?”

Klobuchar answered, “Jonathan, I am a former prosecutor, and I believe in looking at evidence. I don’t have the report. I think it is important that the Justice Department announces that they’re going to give us the report, and then I can make that assessment myself. But I think the main thing here is the public wants to see the report, 420 members of the House of Representatives unanimously voted that they want to see the report, so then let’s see the report.”

