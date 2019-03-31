Klobuchar on Biden Accuser: ‘I Have No Reason Not to Believe Her’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) weighed in on former Nevada lawmaker Lucy Flores’ accusations that former Vice President Joe Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her in 2014 at a campaign rally.

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: What do you make of these allegations? Is this the kind of thing that can be disqualifying for Biden?

KLOBUCHAR: I have not read her interview but I know the vice president. He addressed there in that statement. He’ll continue to address it if he decides to get into this race.

KARL: But he’s also one who has said in situations like this that the default is to believe the woman, to believe the accuser. Do you believe Lucy Flores?

KLOBUCHAR: I have no reason not to believe her, Jonathan. And I think we know from campaigns and from politics that people raise issues and they have to address them and that’s what he will have to do with voters if he gets into the race.