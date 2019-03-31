Lucy Flores: Biden Interaction ‘a Clear Invasion of My Bodily Autonomy’

Former Nevada lawmaker Lucy Flores, who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriately touching and kissing her in 2014 at a campaign rally, discussed Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” the interaction she had with Biden.

Flores, who earlier in the day called Biden’s actions “disqualifying” for a 2020 presidential run should he enter the race, said what Biden did to her was not “sexual harassment,” but rather “an invasion” of her “bodily autonomy.”

“It is an invasion of my personal space,” Flores said. “It is a clear invasion of my bodily autonomy to not be touched, unless I give you permission to touch it.”

Flores added that Biden’s “inappropriate” behavior, which she noted had been well documented over the years, needs “to be treated seriously.”

