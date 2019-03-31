Maxine Waters: ‘We Have Seen Enough’ — Trump ‘Needs to Be Impeached’

Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said the public had seen enough for President Donald Trump “to be impeached.”

Talking to reporters after receiving the Chairman’s Award, Waters said, “No matter what this report is thus far we have seen enough. We have right before our very eyes the obstruction of justice in so many ways. It is not only the firing of Comey, but it is the fact that he sat on the airplane, and he wrote a memorandum about the meeting that took place at Trump Towers where they had organized this meeting to talk about how they could undermine Hillary Clinton but he wrote the memo, he told a lie and said it had to do with the adoption of children.”

She added, “I have said as you know I believe he needs to be impeached.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN