WaPo’s Capehart on Biden Accusations: Not Sure if Democrats Have the ‘Patience’ to Entertain Him Running

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” network contributor and Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart reacted to former Nevada lawmaker Lucy Flores’ accusations that former Vice President Joe Biden inappropriately kissed and touched her at a campaign rally in 2014.

Capehart questioned if the Democratic Party has the “patience” to entertain a potential Biden 2020 presidential run, given the accusations and “awkward” videos and images of Biden from over the years.

“I don’t know if the Democratic Party even has the patience anymore to entertain someone like Vice President Joe Biden who has these accusations against him running for president,” Capehart stated.

“It’s not like we didn’t know about all of the awkward situations, to be charitable … the vice president has put people in,” he added. “We’ve seen C-SPAN video, we’ve seen photographs over the years, none of that is new, but now that he is thinking of getting into the race, this is going to be something he’s going to have to contend with.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent