Sanders: ‘Thousands of People Will Literally Die’ If Trump ‘Gets His Way’ on Health Care

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) predicted “thousands of people” would “literally die” if President Donald Trump uses the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Sanders said, “Trump has an idea on health care. His idea is to throw 32 million off of the health insurance they have. Doing away with insurance for kids who are 26 years of age or younger who are on their parents’ plans, doing away with the protections that the ACA has for preexisting conditions. Margaret, that means if your cancer, your heart disease, you have diabetes, if Trump gets his way, the cost of health insurance for you will be so high that many people literally will not be able to afford it. Thousands of people will literally die. That’s Trump’s health insurance plan.”

He added, “My plan is just a little bit different. I think we should join the result of the industrialized world, guarantee health care to all people as a right and end the absurdity of the United States spending twice as much per capita on health care as any other nation, while our life expectancy is actually going down, and our health care outcomes are worse than many other countries.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN