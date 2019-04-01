CNN’s Tapper: Biden Conduct ‘Not Appropriate,’ Other Men Might Get Fired For Sniffing Hair, Massaging Shoulders

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said if he or any man at a workplace acted the way Vice President Joe Biden does when he massaged a woman’s shoulders or sniffed hair, they would be “reprimanded” or “even fired.”

Discussing former Nevada lawmaker Lucy Flores’ claim he inappropriately touched and kissed her in 2014 at a campaign rally, Tapper said, “I have to say, if any of the men around this table behaved this way at our places of work, we would get reprimanded, we would get potentially even fired. You are not allowed to touch women inappropriately. Again, it doesn’t matter if your intention is sexual or just friendly — you can’t massage a woman’s shoulders and sniff her hair and kiss the back of her head. That’s not appropriate.”

