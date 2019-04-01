Dershowitz: There’s ‘No Legal Basis’ for a Court to Force Barr to Release Mueller Report

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that there isn’t any legal basis for a court to compel Attorney General William Barr to release the Mueller report, but he understands why people want to see the report.

Dershowitz said, “I think, even if Barr were hypothetically to refuse to issue anything, there would be no legal basis for a court to compel him to do that.”

He added, “The special counsel, under the rules, has an obligation to file a report with the attorney general. There’s nothing in the rules that require the attorney general to make the report public, particularly if it contains information critical of people who were not indicted. So, this is a political issue. This is a media issue. This is not a legal issue.”

Dershowitz further stated, “This rush to release is understandable. The American public wants to see this report. They’re curious. But the law has to be complied with, and the law generally protects subjects of investigations who haven’t been indicted.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett