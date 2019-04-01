Holder: ‘Need to See’ If O’Rourke’s Substance Matches the Charisma – He Has ‘Huge’ ‘Potential Upside’

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Attorney General Eric Holder stated that 2020 presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) has a large “potential upside to him. We need to see whether or not the charisma is matched by the substance.”

During a lightning round, host Ari Melber asked Holder about various 2020 candidates on the Democratic side.

When Melber asked about O’Rourke, Holder stated that O’Rourke has “a huge…potential upside to him. We need to see whether or not the charisma is matched by the substance.”

Holder also stated that he hopes Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “fully” embraces the Democratic Party, and that Sanders will “be a force.”

