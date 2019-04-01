Holder: Trump ‘Is in Danger of Being the Worst President’ in American History

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Attorney General Eric Holder said that President Trump “is in danger of being the worst president in the history of the United States.”

During a lightning round segment, Holder stated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “Has done a whole bunch of unpatriotic things, has really been a force for polarization in this nation. History will not be kind to him.”

When asked about Trump, Holder said, “We’ve just got to survive these next 22 months or so. I think he is in danger of being the worst president in the history of the United States.”

