McAuliffe Flips Third-Trimester Abortion Stance, Calls Proposed VA Law ‘Common Sense’

Former Democrat Virginia governor and potential 2020 candidate Terry McAuliffe seemingly flipped his stance on Virginia’s proposed legislation to allow third-trimester abortion.

In February, McAuliffe called third-trimester abortion “infanticide” during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” in the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) defending the bill.

In a Monday interview on Virginia AM radio’s “The John Fredericks Show,” McAuliffe called the bill “common sense.”

“Virginia law currently requires that before a woman can end a third-trimester pregnancy she must get three separate doctors to invalidate the pregnancy,” explained McAuliffe. “The bill would have changed the bill from three doctors to one. The goal of the bill … if you’re in a rural county and the mother’s life is in danger it is very hard to get three doctors. So, the whole purpose of the bill … is it changed it from three to one and I understand that’s important for women who have a health emergency and you may not be able to get three doctors. If you’ve got one qualified, certified doctor saying, ‘Yes, the mother’s life is in danger.'”

He later added, “This was a common-sense bill that, in the sense you go from three to one to help people in rural communities, it very rarely as I say, twice in 19 years, but unfortunately became political.”

