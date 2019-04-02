McConnell: I Hope We Don’t Close Down Border – Could Have ‘Potentially Catastrophic Economic Impact’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says "we certainly have a crisis on the border," but "closing down the border would have potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country and I would hope we would not be doing that sort of thing" https://t.co/FkycYYHDz5 pic.twitter.com/u80W53vmgs

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that closing down the border could lead to a “potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country,” and that he hopes the border is not closed.

McConnell said, “Well, we certainly have a crisis at the border. I think the president’s right about that. Closing down the border would have a potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country, and I would hope we would not be doing that sort of thing.”

