Navarro: We Need a President ‘Who Can Speak in Coherent Sentences’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” guest co-host Ana Navarro used the panel discussion about the rising popularity 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg to take a veiled shot at President Donald Trump.

When asked if the country is ready for a gay president, Navarro said, “I’m ready for a qualified president. I’m ready for a president who tells the truth. I am ready for a president who does not divide the country. I am ready for a president who can speak in coherent sentences that include a verb and a noun.”

