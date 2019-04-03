Beto O’Rourke: As President I Would ‘Absolutely’ Sign Slavery Reparations Bill into Law

Wednesday MSNBC played a clip of 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rourke at the Nation Action Network’s convention.

O’Rourke was asked if he would sign Sheila Jackson Lee’s bill which would consider reparations proposals for Africans-Americans.

O’Rourke said, “Yes. Civil rights are not just those victories that began with at the outset of my comments, but the injustices that have been visited and continue to be visited on people. We will never get the change that we need to live up to the promise of this country. So absolutely, I would sign that into law.”

