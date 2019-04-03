MSNBC’s Wallace: After Trump’s ‘Very Troubling Public Appearances,’ Diagnosis Necessary

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said she’s “worried about” President Donald Trump’s stability after a number of statements he made during public appearances yesterday.

After playing clips of the president, Wallace said, “I don’t agree with him, I don’t support him, I don’t condone the decimation and the debasement of the office of the presidency, but I’m worried about him.”

She continued, “I know the date and city that my parents were born, because I filled out background forms, obviously he hasn’t. His father was not born in Germany…He didn’t just get it wrong he made up in his mind a magical town in Germany. His father was born in New York. If I know that, surely he should. And something about windmills and cancer. It’s not my job to worry about him, but as a citizen of this country, I am.”

She added,”We need to call this what it is; these are very troubling public appearances.”

Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire said, “I’m not in a position to make a professional diagnoses.”

Wallace shot back, “I’m not either but someone should.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN