Nadler on Mueller Report: ‘We Must See Everything’

Following the House Judiciary Committee approving a subpoena Wednesday for FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report, committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told reporters he wants to see the full report and is not willing to negotiate any middle ground.

“Are you willing to negotiate any middle ground in terms of redactions of the Mueller report?” CNN’s Manu Raju asked Nadler.

“No,” Nadler replied. “The committee must see everything, as was done in every prior instance. Obviously, some material will have to be redacted before it’s released to the public to protect privacy, to protect the various rights, but the committee is entitled and must see all the material and make judgments as to what can be redacted for the public release by ourselves.”

He added, “We handle confidential material all the time. We have facilities to do that. We make those judgments. And we’re not willing to let the attorney general who, after all, is a political appointee of the president, substitute his judgment for ours.”

