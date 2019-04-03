Sharpton: ‘Big Mistake’ for Democrats to Try to ‘Out-Trump Trump’

Wednesday, MSNBC’s Al Sharpton offered up some advice for Democrats looking to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Sharpton cautioned candidates from trying to “out-Trump” the president, saying “it’s a big mistake.”

“It’s a big mistake to try to out-Trump Trump,” Sharpton said on “Morning Joe.” “What you have to do is do your own fight plan, and it’ll trip Trump up. I think some of the mistakes that were made by the Republican opponents and the Republican primaries is they tried to go tit for tat, rather than raise the level of discussion, deal with the issues and concern of people.”

He added, “[W]hat he’s saying is nonsense. And if you make sense, people will choose something better. Clean glass is always going to be chosen over a dirty glass if you give them the option.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent