Stacey Abrams: My Election Was ‘Stolen,’ ‘We Won’

Wednesday at the Nation Action Network’s convention, 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said the election was “stolen” by her Republican gubernatorial opponent Brian Kemp.

Abrams said, “We had this little election back in 2018. And despite the final tally and the inauguration and the situation we find ourselves in, I do have a very affirmative statement to make. We won.”

Discussing why she refused to concede the election, “I understand the law of the land said Brian Kemp became governor that day, and I acknowledge that, but you can’t trick me into saying it was right.”

After detailing what she believed was voter suppression, Abrams said, “in response to what I believe was a stolen election—and I’m not saying they stole it from me—they stole it from the voters of Georgia.”

