Acting ICE Director Vitiello: ‘The System Is in a Meltdown — It’s Just Getting Worse Day by Day’

TRENT BAKER

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Ron Vitiello sounded off Thursday on Fox News Channel about the border crisis.

Vitiello said the situation at the border is a crisis that is “getting worse” every day.

“It’s an absolute crisis down there. It has humanitarian aspects, it has border security aspects. This policy can’t continue. … The system is in a meltdown. It’s just getting worse day by day,” Vitiello stated.

Vitiello addressed critics who call the crisis at the border “manufactured.”

“It’s not a fair characterization,” he said. “We’re maxed out in ICE capacity. We’re looking for more detention beds across the country. The system is overflowing. … It’s a terrible situation for the folks that are down there.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.