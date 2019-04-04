AOC: Climate Change Deniers like Those Who Fought Against Civil Rights, Your Grandchildren Will Know

Thursday on an Instagram Live broadcasts, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) compared climate change deniers to people who fought against civil rights in America.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “How many years until the world ends again? We have 12 years left to cut emissions by at least 50% if not more. For everyone who wants to make a joke about that, you may laugh, but your grandkids will not. Understand that the internet documents everything.”

She continued, “There a lot of people who hide the fact that their families and their grandparents fought against the principles of equal rights in the United States. Not 100 years ago, not 80 years ago, but in this generation’s lifetime. So just know that while a lot of people can hide what their grandparents did that in the civil rights movement, you should also know that the internet documents everything. And your grandchildren will not be able to hide the fact that you fought against acknowledging and taking bold action against climate change.”

She added, “I just pity you for your role in history right now.”

