Schiff: Trump’s ‘Childish Nicknames’ Won’t Stop My Oversight 

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared President Donald Trump’s “childish nicknames” would not stop him from undertaking his oversight role as the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

When asked about the president calling him pencil-neck, Schiff said, “I guess now that Bob Mueller is no longer in the target zone, I’m one of the favorite villains of the president. I wear it as a badge of honor. I do have to say I am troubled by the fact that the president spends so much of his time working on childish nicknames for me and others rather than attending to the challenges facing the country. Just the sheer amount of time he puts on that task is concerning to me. Apart from that, I pretty much ignore it. I realize that I need to do my oversight job no matter what kind of bile is thrown my way.”

