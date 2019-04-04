Stacey Abrams on VP Rumors: ‘I Do Not Believe You Run for Second Place’

TRENT BAKER

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams refuted reports she had spoken with former Vice President Joe Biden about running on a joint ticket for 2020.

Abrams said she is open to talking with a nominee, but advised she does not believe in running for “second place.”

“I do not believe you run for second place, and I do not intend to enter a presidential race as a primary candidate for vice president,” Abrams stated. “If I enter the race for president, I will enter the race for president.”

“[O]nce we have a nominee, I am open to having conversations should I not be someone who’s running, I am open to conversations with anyone,” she added.

