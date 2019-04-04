Tim Ryan: I Will Win Midwest in 2020, Send Trump ‘Back to Mar-a-Lago Full Time’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said he would win in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, which means “Donald Trump is going back to Mar-a-Lago full time.”

Ryan said, “I’ve got a really long record around progressive politics, especially when it comes to the economy — voted against the Bush tax cuts, voted against the Trump cuts. I believe in investment into lifting people up, closing the opportunity gaps that exist in our society. So I’m a progressive who knows how to talk to working class people, I know how to get elected in working-class districts because at the end of the day the progressive agenda is what’s best for working-class families.”

He continued, “We’ve got to go there and tell people why we’re the best party. We stopped going to rural America. We stopped going to working-class towns. I was in Iowa last week. Farmers have not made a profit in five years. There is a recession in rural America. Democrats need to go there and explain why the progressive agenda is the agenda for them.”

He added, “I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to be for the things I’ve always been for. I think that most progressives will see that as a candidate that can not only advance a progressive agenda but also win. I can win Western Pennsylvania. I can win Ohio. I can win Michigan. I can win Wisconsin. That means Donald Trump is going back to Mar-a-Lago full time.”

