Biden: ‘I Am Not Sorry for Any of My Intentions, I’m Not Sorry for Anything I Have Ever Done’

Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters he wouldn’t be surprised if more accusers came forward about his controversial public displays of affection making them uncomfortable.

When asked if he owes his accusers an apology, Biden said, “The fact of the matter is, I made it clear if I made anyone feel uncomfortable, I feel badly about that. That was never my intention ever, ever, ever.”

He continued, “I’m sorry I didn’t understand. I’m not sorry for any of my intentions. I’m not sorry for anything I have ever done. I’ve never been disrespectful intentionally to man or woman. That’s not the reputation I’ve had since I was in high school.”

