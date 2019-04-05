Biden: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if More People Came Forward with Allegations

Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters he wouldn’t be surprised if more accusers came forward about his controversial public displays of affection making them uncomfortable.

When asked if he expected more accusers, Biden said, “I wouldn’t be surprised. I’ve had hundreds of people contact me, who I don’t know, and you know, say the exact opposite.”

He added, “It is important that I and every one else is aware that any woman or man who feels uncomfortable, should have the right to say, I’m uncomfortable with that, or hopefully get to the point before and say I’m uncomfortable with that, no matter what. I really do understand it. It’s one of the things that, like for example, what made me say it, I wasn’t joking. The president of the union put his arms around me. That’s how it’s always been. That’s how people react.”

