CNN’s King: People are Going to be Offended by Biden Casually Joking About Allegations

Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host John King predicted former Vice President Joe Biden joking about his controversial public displays of affection would not go over well.

During a speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ (IBEW) Biden joked that he “had permission” to hug a union leader.

After airing the clip, King said, “He doesn’t think he has done anything wrong. He says he welcomes the character debate. He says he gets it, but he doesn’t get it if he is not understanding the women think their space was violated, that they were disrespected. They are not going to find that funny.”

He added, “He had to know walking onto the stage that moment, and then he makes what he considers to be a joke, which I suspect a lot of other people, especially the women involved, are going to find offensive.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN