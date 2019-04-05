Gillibrand: ‘I Support Getting Rid of the Electoral College’

Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) voiced her support of eliminating the Electoral College, something many Democrats have supported since President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“So we know you support Medicare-for-all, you support Bernie Sanders’ bill there. What about eliminating the Electoral College?” MSNBC’s Willie Geist asked on “Morning Joe.”

Gillibrand revealed she does want to end the Electoral College and quickly shifted to talking about health care without explaining why such a move would be a good idea.

“Yeah, I support getting rid of the Electoral College,” Gillibrand replied. “But let me tell you my view on health care.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent