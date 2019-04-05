Maher: ‘I Like’ That Biden Didn’t Apologize

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he liked that former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t apologize for his past behavior and that Biden “should joke about it. I don’t think it’s that big a deal.”

During an interview with 2020 presidential candidate, former HUD Secretary, and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro (D), Maher said, “I saw Joe Biden today, and he said — the first time I’ve ever heard a Democrat say, I don’t say I’m sorry. I’m not sorry for the way I acted. I’m not sorry for my intentions. I like that. I saw you on Rachel Maddow earlier in the week. She asked you this question about Joe Biden. You both talked about it with great gravitas. Some people today were saying, he joked about it. He shouldn’t joke about it. I think he should joke about it. I don’t think it’s that big a deal.”

