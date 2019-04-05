MSNBC’s Deutsch: America ‘Needs’ the ‘Genuineness’ of a Joe Biden Hug

TRENT BAKER

Amid accusations of inappropriate touching and kissing by former Vice President Joe Biden, MSNBC “Morning Joe” commentator Donny Deutsch said Friday the United States could use the “genuineness” of a Biden hug “right now.”

“This country needs a hug, a metaphorical hug right now,” Deutsch stated. “And there’s a weird irony to this thing about him hugging people.”

“But the essence of what’s behind it, Mika, you know him personally, is the genuineness of what a hug is and let’s not lose sight of we all need — that’s what this country needs right now — not an invasion of space, but a heartfelt hug,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.