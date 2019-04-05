Scarborough Calls on Barr to Release Mueller Report — ‘Every Single American Has a Right to See’

Friday on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough called on Attorney General William Barr to release FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in his Russia collusion probe.

Scarborough said Americans “have a right to know” if President Donald Trump was “compromised in any way.”

“There are far more important standards than just legal standards. There is a standard of what is best for the public interest. There are standards that involve what the public has a right to know. … If the president coordinated with Russia, it could be legal. It could be morally wrong, but more important than that, it could be dangerous,” Scarborough stated.

He continued, “We Americans — are you listening, Mr. Attorney general? Are you listening, Mitch McConnell? We Americans have a right to know if our president was compromised in any way and we have a right to know the nature of the relationship between the government of Russia and oligarchs outside of Russia and attorneys connected with the Russian government and our president. And just because it doesn’t reach a certain legal threshold does not mean for one moment that every single American has a right to see that report.”

