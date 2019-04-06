Brooks: Biden May Be Behind Norms, But Attacking His Character ‘Completely Wrong’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that former Vice President Joe Biden “may touch” in a way others don’t and is behind social norms, but that using this to attack his character is “completely wrong and completely unfair.”

Brooks said, “I have been around Joe Biden a lot. I think he’s a very, very admirable man. And does he conduct himself in ways where mores have changed? Maybe. But they’re trying to impute his character on this. They’re trying to insult the dignity and the intention with which he goes about his life. And I think it’s completely unfair. He may touch where people in different classes and different mores don’t touch. And maybe you shouldn’t and be respectful to others. But to — as a sign that he’s a person of any less than perfect character seems to me, completely wrong and completely unfair.”

