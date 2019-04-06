Brooks: ‘Leaking Out’ the Whole Mueller Report Would Be ‘a Miscarriage of Justice’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that leaking the Mueller report, which will happen if Congress gets the report, would be “a miscarriage of justice.”

Brooks said that if the Mueller report goes to Congress, “it’ll go to the public. And so, in my view, that’s a much more dangerous option. … Maybe Barr is not an honest broker here. We don’t know. I think he’s handled it reasonably well. But at least let Barr issue what — the next piece of the report that he’s going to issue. Let’s take a look at it and see what we think then. But the idea of just basically leaking out the whole report, which I think would be inevitable, seems to me, a miscarriage of justice.”

