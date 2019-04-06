Brooks: Trump Is ‘Right’ About Border Crisis, But He Has ‘No Policy Process’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Trump is correct that there is a crisis on the border, but Trump lacks a policy process and a wall isn’t the solution.

Brooks said, “I give him a little credit. He has been saying there’s a crisis on the border for the past six months and eight months, and he’s right. And I think some of us have downplayed that.”

He added, “The problem with Donald Trump, A. There’s no policy process. When he announces a policy, there’s nothing behind it. It’s just words coming out of his mouth. But, B. The idea that the wall is the appropriate answer to what’s happening on the border is completely ridiculous. These are asylum seekers. A wall does nothing.”

