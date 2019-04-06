Trump: Mueller Report Release ‘Up to the Attorney General’

During an interview broadcast on Saturday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Trump stated that the release of the Mueller report is “up to the attorney general, whatever he wants to do.”

Trump said, “[I]t’s really up to the attorney general, whatever he wants to do. But everybody waited for the Mueller report, then it turns out that there’s no obstruction, no collusion, no anything. And now the rest is up to the attorney general.”

