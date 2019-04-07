Blumenthal: Kirstjen Nielsen ‘Has Been a Disgrace as Secretary of Homeland Security’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) reacted to Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation from her position as Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Blumenthal said Nielsen was a “disgrace” who leaves behind a legacy of tearing apart families and lying about the administration’s policies.

“[Nielsen] has been a disgrace as Secretary of Homeland Security, and she leaves behind a legacy of separating families, caging children and lying about those policies,” Blumenthal told host Kasie Hunt. “In addition to that legacy, she leaves behind a strategy … one of conscious and purposeful cruelty seeking to deter and discourage people from coming to this country.”

