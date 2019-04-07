Giuliani: Nadler Should Have Access to ‘Everything’ in Mueller Report

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) should “get all of the information” from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

When asked if Nadler should get the full Mueller report, Giuliani said, “I would like him to get all the information…everything. But I can’t control that. I can’t change the law. And the attorney general has a difficult job.”

He added, “Except for little quibbles, I’m not worried about the report at all.”

