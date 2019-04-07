Nadler: ‘There Was in Plain Sight Open Collusion with The Russians’ and Trump Campaign

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said there was “open collusion” between President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia despite special counsel Robert Mueller finding no evidence of criminal conspiracy.

Nadler said, “There may very well not have been evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, which is a very high judicial standard of criminal conspiracy with the Russians, but there was in plain sight open collusion with the Russians. When the president’s son and campaign manager and son-in-law go to a meeting with the Russians to receive “dirt on Hillary” as part of the Russian government’s attempt to help the Trump campaign, and that was in the e-mail inviting them to the meeting, they go to the meeting. They say, do you want that information? That is collusion, whether it’s criminal conspiracy is another question.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN